Democracy was 'attacked' and 'we resumed the democratic process': Rep. Mast

The GOP rep said he didn't expect conservatives to 'treat our country like Antifa'

By Caleb Parke | Fox News
Florida GOP Congressman Brian Mast reacts on 'Fox &amp; Friends' condemning the attack on the Capitol Wednesday as 'unpatriotic' and 'disgraceful.'

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., condemned the attacks on the Capitol Wednesday by pro-Trump protesters as "disgraceful" and "unpatriotic."

"You don't expect to see us treat our country like Antifa, to spray paint things, to knock things, to tip over barriers, to climb over walls, and to break windows, and to attack, literally, our Capitol law enforcement," he said.

Washington D.C. police said at a news conference late Wednesday that there were four deaths—including a woman who was fatally shot -- and at least 52 arrests during the day's disruption.

PROTESTERS STORM CAPITOL, HALTING ELECTORAL VOTE CERTIFICATION

"I need to say this," Mast said Thursday, "the day is going to be filled with speculation about that attack yesterday and it is a huge regret, wholly unpatriotic, unAmerican."

Mast added: "The thing that I wish would be remembered about January 6, 2021, was the fact that democracy, the pride of our country, was literally attacked and hours later, we resumed the democratic process that we take so much pride in," he said.

The retired Army ranger was one of several Republican lawmakers who was confronted by protesters near the White House after President Trump gave a defiant speech.

"I spoke. Walked off the floor, and by the time I walked five minutes to my office, this was playing out on the television, he said.

The woman who was shot was Ashli Babbitt, a U.S. Air Force veteran from San Diego, Calif., a friend told Fox News. D.C. police confirmed she had been shot by one of their officers.

The other three deaths were medical-related, reports said.

