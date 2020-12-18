Dem steering committee bucks AOC, picks other NY lawmaker for coveted spot

The House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee on Thursday voted to seat Rep. Kathleen Rice on a coveted committee over her New York colleague Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the latest example of House Democrats bucking the firebrand who represents Brooklyn and Queens.

With five open slots on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., nominated four people and left the fifth spot open for members to choose between the two New Yorkers in a vote, according to Politico. The outlet reported that Rice decisively won the vote 46-13.

The Energy and Commerce Committee handles some of the most critical legislation in the House, from the environment to health care to nuclear facilities. Its site says that it "has the broadest jurisdiction of any authorizing committee in Congress."

The defeat for Ocasio-Cortez comes after the high-profile lawmaker entering her second term made combative comments about Democratic leadership in Congress in an interview on "The Intercept" this week.

AOC SAYS PELOSI, SCHUMER NEED TO GO, BUT WARNS TO DEMOCRATIC POWER VACUUM

"I do think we need new leadership in the Democratic Party," Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said. She added that she is concerned about a power vacuum because Democratic leaders have not necessarily been grooming their successors. She also said that she herself is not ready to run for the job of House speaker.

Ocasio-Cortez is controversial within the Democratic caucus not just because of her far-left policies -- which have led to a very public feud with moderate Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. -- but because she has backed primary challenges against several of her colleagues.

"I'm taking into account who works against other members in primaries and who doesn't," Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, said on the Thursday call about assignments to the Energy and Commerce Committee, according to Politico.

Ocasio-Cortez backed Jessica Cisneros in her primary challenge to Cuellar earlier this year. Cisneros responded Thursday with her own broadside against Cuellar, posting a screenshot of a 2018 story on Cuellar fundraising for a Republican.

HOW PELOSI COULD FACE A ROCKY PATH TO THE SPEAKERSHIP NEXT YEAR

"At least @AOC supports other Democrats," Cisneros tweeted.

Reps. Angie Craig, D-Minn.; Lizzie Fletcher, D-Texas; Kim Schrier, D-Wash.; and Lori Trahan, D-Mass., will all join Rice on the Energy and Commerce Committee.

The offices of Ocasio-Cortez, Cuellar and Rice did not immediately return requests for comment.

"It is an honor to announce the nomination of these outstanding Members to our exclusive committees for the 117th Congress," Pelosi said in a statement Thursday, announcing the results of the steering committee nominations. "House Democrats are united in our mission to Build Back Better, and with these strong voices at the table, we will deliver on that sacred promise to make a real difference for all Americans."

The nominations are not yet final and will need to go to the full Democratic Caucus, but they are expected to be approved.

Fox News' Megan Henney contributed to this report.