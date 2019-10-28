Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Donald Trump
Published

Dem senator blasts World Series crowd for ‘lock him up’ chant aimed at Trump

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Washington Nationals fans get indefinite ban for flashing Astros pitcherVideo

Washington Nationals fans get indefinite ban for flashing Astros pitcher

A pair of social media personalities claim they've been banned indefinitely from Major League Baseball stadiums. This is the punishment they received for exposing their breasts to Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole during game 5 of the World Series.

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., on Monday slammed the crowd at Nationals Park for a “lock him up” chant directed at President Trump during Game 5 of the World Series.

Appearing on CNN’s “New Day” Monday, Coons chastised the crowd for disrespecting the presidency, even if they do not support the man who holds the high office.

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., warns his party not to adopt incendiary chants against the president. 

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., warns his party not to adopt incendiary chants against the president.  (CNN)

"I have a hard time with the idea of a crowd on a globally televised sporting event chanting ‘lock him up' about our president," Coons said. "I frankly think the office of president deserves respect, even when the actions of our president, at times, don't."

The chanting arose after Trump was shown on the ballpark’s video screen during Game 5 of the World Series between the hometown Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros.

In breaking with precedent, Trump didn't throw out the first ceremonial first pitch.

The “lock him up” chant was an inversion of what Trump supporters began in 2016 against his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

HISTORY WILL JUDGE DEMOCRATS HARSHLY FOR IMPEACHMENT OF TRUMP, KEN STARR SAYS

Coons warned Democrats not to adopt similar chants at rallies or conventions so as not to jeopardize the integrity of the impeachment inquiry against Trump.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I understand why crowds in Washington would feel a lot of animus towards our president, given a lot of things that he has done," Coons said.

"But frankly, that's why I think those of us in the Senate need to approach the impeachment process seriously, in a measured and responsible way, because our very institutions, our Constitution, is at risk by the passions that have been unleashed by the politics at the moment."

Fox News’ Jack Durschlag contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.