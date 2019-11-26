Dem reverses course on impeachment again, now supports after saying it had no ‘value’

That didn't take long.

Democratic Rep. Brenda Lawrence, just two days after declaring she could no longer "see the value" in removing President Trump from office as she pushed instead for an alternative to impeachment, has reversed course again -- now claiming she's completely on board with impeachment.

"I was an early supporter for impeachment in 2017," Lawrence said in a statement. "The House Intelligence Committee followed a very thorough process in holding hearings these past two weeks. The information they revealed confirmed that this President has abused the power of his office, therefore I continue to support impeachment."

NEWT GINGRICH CLAIMS HOUSE DEMOCRATS ARE LOOKING FOR A WAY OUT OF TRUMP IMPEACHMENT

The Michigan lawmaker added: "However, I am very concerned about Senate Republicans and the fact that they would find this behavior by the President acceptable."

For good measure, the statement was circulated in a tweet that declared impeachment proceedings "MUST" continue.

The double about-face followed her comments on a Sunday radio show, which seemed to mark an initial reversal from her original pro-impeachment stance.

HOUSE DEM SEES NO 'VALUE' IN IMPEACHMENT

"We are so close to an election," Lawrence said on host Charlie LeDuff's Michigan radio program. "I will tell you, sitting here knowing how divided this country is, I don't see the value of taking him out of office. But I do see the value of putting down a marker saying his behavior is not acceptable."

She instead said she wanted to see Trump "censured" for his actions with Ukraine.

"I want it on the record that the House of Representatives did their job and they told this president and any president coming behind him that this is unacceptable behavior and, under our Constitution, we will not allow it," she said.

The congresswoman's quick walk-back hints at possible party pressure after her weekend comments started to generate significant media coverage. Asked by Fox News whether Democratic leadership pushed for the latest statement, an aide said: "Not that I know of." But the aide suggested the congresswoman still likes the idea of a censure, saying, "What she was trying to say is that because she doesn't think the Senate will convict, that maybe censure would be a viable option."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Those remarks came as polls have shown that independents are souring on the idea of impeaching and removing Trump from office, including in critical battleground states like Wisconsin, even as House Democrats aggressively presented their case against the president over the past two weeks.

The House Intelligence Committee, which has been leading the charge against Trump in the ongoing inquiry, appears to be finishing up. Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said Monday they were "preparing a report" for the House Judiciary Committee, which would then decide whether articles of impeachment are warranted.

Fox News' Mark Meredith and Gregg Re contributed to this report.