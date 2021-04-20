Dem Rep. Dingell snaps over police, race: 'I am tired of people making us make false choices'

Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell said she is "tired" of having to make "false choices" between racial justice and public safety in a spirited moment on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, as the country awaits a verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial in Minnesota.

Dingell, D-Mich., during a press conference with Democrats, defended law enforcement while acknowledging there are "some" bad actors.

"We have people that are working every day to keep us safe, and there are some bad ones in there, but I am tired of people making us make false choices," Dingell said.

"When I look at Wisconsin, I see a Black man shot in the back eight times, and a 17-year-old White boy walk down the street with an assault weapon, and kill two people, and not be stopped, and offered a bottle of water," she said.

"OK – we have a problem in this country," she shouted. "But we have got to stop taking paintbrushes and painting everybody and letting ourselves be falsely pitted."

She added: "We need racial justice and we need public safety."

Dingell was referring to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., and Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois teenager accused of killing two protesters during the unrest in the city.

Rittenhouse pleaded not guilty earlier this year to several homicide charges in connection with the killing of Anthony Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and the shooting of 22-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz during unrest in Kenosha.

The killings occurred days after the Aug. 23 police shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha officer Rusten Sheskey. Sheskey was not charged for the shooting and has returned to work from administrative leave.

Blake was left paralyzed after the shooting, which resulted in several nights of protests and rioting in the city.

Dingell's comments Tuesday come on the second day of jury deliberations in the Derek Chauvin murder trial to determine whether the former Minneapolis police officer will be held responsible for George Floyd's death in May 2020.

Chauvin faces second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges after being captured on video kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly 10 minutes, which sparked protests around the globe.

The most serious charge carries up to 40 years in prison.

In order for the jury to reach a verdict, the judge said the group must reach a unanimous decision that's based only on the evidence presented in court and the law as the judge provides.

