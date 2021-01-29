Pelosi OKs Dem Rep. Cori Bush request to move office away from GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's for ‘safety’

New Squad member Rep. Cori Bush said she's moving her Washington office location to get far away from controversial GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene over "safety" concerns, but Greene says Bush's claims are "lies" that can be proven false by video.

Bush, D-Mo., and Greene, R-Ga., are both freshman reps who have offices on the same floor in the Longworth House Office Building near the Capitol.

"A maskless Marjorie Taylor Greene & her staff berated me in a hallway," Bush tweeted Friday. "She targeted me & others on social media. I'm moving my office away from hers for my team's safety."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., ordered the room change following Bush's security concerns. "This room assignment change was by the direct order of the Speaker upon request by Rep. Bush," a Pelosi aide told Fox News.

Bush's office did not immediately respond to Fox News' request about the alleged altercation with Greene that prompted concerns for her safety.

PELOSI CALLS OUT ARMED COLLEAGUES AS SECURITY THREATS: 'THE ENEMY IS WITHIN THE HOUSE'

But Greene said she's only had one encounter with Bush in Washington and it was all caught on video.

"She is straight up lying," Greene told Fox News of Bush's claims.

The day of the impeachment vote on Jan. 13, Greene went live on Facebook as she walking to the Capitol and speaking out against the second impeachment of Trump and criticizing the House rules requiring members to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic. Greene pulls down her mask in the video.

"Follow the rules and put on a mask!" someone is heard yelling to Greene as she's walking in a tunnel to the Capitol. Greene said that it was Bush confronting her just after the 2-minute mark of her live video.

One of Greene's staffers responded by telling Bush to "Stop inciting violence with Black Lives Matter." Bush was a racial justice activist before coming to Congress.

"Don't yell at people," Greene then tells Bush.

Bush repeats the call for Greene to put on a mask.

REP. GREENE DEFENDS GOING MASKLESS, PUSHES BACK AGAINST DEM ACCUSATIONS OF SPREADING COVID-19

Greene tells Bush that Democrats shouldn't bring Covid-positive members to Washington.

"Stop being a hypocrite," Greene shouts back.

Greene pulls up her mask, continues to walk and keeps the live stream going. "This is how it is here now," Greene says in the video.

MCCARTHY TO ADDRESS MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE POSTS REPORTEDLY QUESTIONING SANDY HOOK, PARKLAND SHOOTINGS

"This is arguing with my Democrat ... supposed colleague," Greene says.

Greene told Fox News that she feels "lucky" that she has the encounter on video to prove that she did not instigate the confrontation with Bush.

"Cori Bush, she's accusing me of attacking her and claiming she's got to move her office. No. That's crazy," Greene said. "I'm just so lucky that I was actually ranting and raving about that stuff on Facebook Live that I have that video.

"I don't wish harm on anybody, not even my worst enemy," Greene added. "This is nuts. I've never talked to her other than this. And she started it by screaming at me."

Bush's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the video, but a subsequent statement Bush posted on Twitter confirms it was indeed the Jan. 13 interaction with Greene and her staffer in the tunnel that was Bush's cause for concern, coupled with Greene's previous social media postings.

"Marjorie Taylor Greene came up from behind me, ranting loudly into her phone while not wearing a mask," Bush wrote. "This took place one day after multiple of my House colleagues announced they had tested positive for COVID-19 after being in a room with Taylor Greene during the white supremacist attack on the Capitol."

Bush said she repeatedly called for Greene to wear a mask, and Greene and her staff "responded by berating me, with one staffer yelling, 'Stop inciting violence with Black Lives Matter.'"

Bush also called out Greene's previous social media posts that she said constituted "repeated endorsements of executing Democratic politicians," which were recently unearthed by CNN. She also cited Greene's tweet earlier this month accusing Bush of leading a mob that called for "the rape, murder, and burning of the home" of the McCloskey family in St. Louis -- "thus naming me as a target for her Twitter followers."

"All of this led to my decision to move my office away from Taylor Greene's for the safety of my team," Bush said.

Bush has led an effort to get members of Congress removed from office who she claims helped incite the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6 that left five people dead including a Capitol Police officer. She pressed again for expulsion in her tweet against Greene on Friday.

DEM REP PLANS TO INTRODUCE A RESOLUTION TO EXPEL MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE

"I've called for the expulsion of members who incited the insurrection from Day 1. Bring H.Res 25 to a vote," Bush tweeted.

Greene has been targeted by Democrats for removal from office for her attempts with former President Trump to challenge the 2020 election results by claiming fraud and joining "Stop the Steal" efforts. More recently, she's been targeted for expulsion for her past statements on social media where she reportedly indicates support for executing prominent Democratic politicians, including Pelosi, and suggested the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was a "false flag" planned event.

Greene said the push by Bush and left are the latest efforts to try to cancel her and her constituents in red Northwest Georgia.

Greene said she always told pro-Trump supporters to act peacefully and she never condoned violence of any kind.

"I would never even consider hurting anybody. Never," Greene said. "And I've never carried a gun in Washington DC, not once. ... They're all at home in Georgia."

Pelosi on Thursday said that members of Congress are not only facing threats from the outside but are also at risk from members of Congress who want to bring guns on the floor and have threatened violence against their colleagues, saying "the enemy is within the House of Representatives."

Pelosi placed blame on GOP House leadership for elevating Greene to the House Education and Labor Committee despite her stance to "mock" school shootings: "It's really beyond the pale," Pelosi said.

BATTLE FOR THE GOP’S FUTURE: A TALE OF TWO CONGRESSWOMEN

GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was to have a discussion with Greene about her reportedly denying the Parkland and Sandy Hook school shootings, which led to the death of 37 school-aged students.

A spokesperson for McCarthy told Fox News’ Bret Baier that the "comments are deeply disturbing and Leader McCarthy plans to have a conversation with the Congresswoman about them."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Greene declined to discuss her private conversations with leadership but said the GOP needs to stick together.

"The left is running the same playbook on me and others that they did on President Trump," Greene said. "And they used that playbook to take him out. And they're trying to do the same thing to us. And I think Republicans have got to stand together and be strong and not allow any of us to get canceled."

"This is their whole plan," Greene continued. "They are creating these lies and trying to create this image about us, that No. 1 we had something to do with that terrible attack on the Capitol which was awful. ... They don't want to acknowledge that we were victims too."

Fox News Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.