Democratic Rep. Cicilline caught removing mask to sneeze on House floor

Did he really just do that?

Viewers of the House’s impeachment proceedings were left scratching their heads after a leader in the charge, Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., took off his mask momentarily to sneeze into his hand. He didn’t use sanitizer after.

Cicilline committed the Covid-19 faux pas on camera, seated just behind the lawmaker speaking at the time, Rep. Yvette Clark, D- N.Y. Another, Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Mich., who was seated next to the congressman, shot him an immediate side-eye before turning back to her files.

Three House members have tested positive for coronavirus since sheltering together at an undisclosed location last week -- some Republican members refused to wear masks during the mayhem -- as rioters breached the Capitol. Brian Monahan, the attending physician to Congress, wrote to lawmakers shortly after to warn them they may have been exposed during the lockdown.

Cicilline, along with Reps. Ted Lieu and Jamie Raskin, D-Md., co-wrote the article of impeachment the House passed Wednesday charging President Trump with inciting an insurrection during last Wednesday’s Capitol riots.

The final vote was 232 to 197-- 10 Republicans sided with Democrats to impeach the president.