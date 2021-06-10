California Dem Katie Hill's nude photos scandal doesn't prevent her from considering another congressional run

Former Rep. Katie Hill, D-Calif., is open to running for Congress again after resigning her seat due to fallout from an inappropriate affair with a female campaign aide.

Republican Rep. Mike Garcia flipped her former seat in California's 25th Congressional District.

KATIE HILL ORDERED TO PAY $220,000 IN LAWYER FEES IN REVENGE PORN SUIT: REPORT

"I mean it's really the question that kind of hovers in the back of my mind all the time, and especially when I see Mike Garcia and the stuff that he does," Hill told The Los Angeles Times in a story Thursday. "I won by almost 9 points; Biden won the district by 10 points. It’s not a district that should be represented by somebody who’s that conservative."

"I don't feel like I have an obligation to [seek office], other than to show that people can recover from things, and if you’ve had a mission to do something and people try to derail you from it, don’t let them," she told the Los Angeles Times. "But I don’t know if that’s a good enough reason."

Hill now runs HER Time, a PAC she founded to help elect women and young people. She said she might make another run for Congress "if the cards align."

"I hope that people feel like their support wasn’t in vain, and it might be taking a different direction than any of us thought, but it’s still going somewhere," Hill told the Los Angeles Times. "And, you know, if the cards align, then I might be hitting them up again."

Hill, a former rising Democratic star, was ordered earlier in June to pay the legal bill for a British newspaper and a couple of journalists in the wake of a ruling against her revenge porn lawsuit.

She took to social media to express outrage that the judge would order her to "PAY the Daily Mail more than $100K for the privilege of them publishing nude photos of me obtained from an abuser. The justice system is broken for victims."

Hill filed a lawsuit in December against her ex-husband and several media outlets for allegedly distributing "nonconsensual porn," including naked photos of her and a female staffer, which caused a scandal that forced her to resign from Congress in 2019.

The lawsuit claimed that Hill's ex-husband Kenneth Heslep and Mail Media Inc., parent of the Daily Mail, and Salem Media Group Inc., which owns RedState, conspired to and distributed intimate images of her without her consent. Los Angeles magazine reported that Heslep, whom Hill has accused of abuse, remains a defendant in the case.

