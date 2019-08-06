Dem group exposed millions of email addresses associated with Clinton Senate campaign

A cybersecurity firm revealed this week that the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee left more than 6.2 million email addresses -- apparently connected to Hillary Clinton's Senate campaign -- exposed in an online public "storage bucket."

The data breach research team at the firm Upguard discovered the files last month. They apparently showed that an employee at the DSCC, the organization dedicated to electing Democrats to the Senate, had uploaded a spreadsheet of millions of Americans' email addresses to a “misconfigured” Amazon S3 storage bucket in 2010.

The firm said the bucket, titled “toclinton,” and the spreadsheet file, titled “EmailExcludeClinton.zip,” likely were associated with one of her New York Senate campaigns. The spreadsheet file contained more than 6 million email addresses, containing those from major email providers, universities, government agencies and the military, according to the firm.

The firm said that the filename “seems to indicate that this was a list of people who had opted out or should otherwise be excluded from DSCC marketing emails.”

The file, according to the firm, was last modified on Sept. 17, 2010—nearly a year after Clinton became former President Barack Obama’s secretary of state. The file also predates Clinton's own server scandal, in which she exclusively used a private server for government business during her time as secretary of state.

The firm said they contacted the DSCC on July 26 and by that afternoon, the bucket “had been secured, preventing future malicious use of the data.”

A spokesperson for the DSCC reportedly denied that the spreadsheet data came from Clinton’s Senate campaign and said it was based on their own information.

“A spreadsheet from nearly a decade ago that was created for fundraising purposes was removed in compliance with the stringent protocols we now have in place,” DSCC spokesman Stewart Boss told TechCrunch, the outlet that first reported on Upguard’s findings.

Neither the DSCC nor Clinton’s office responded to Fox News’ request for comment.

Upguard researchers said that they have previously reported on two “significantly larger exposures,” including a data analytics provider exposing the Republican National Committee’s “enriched voter database,” which included personal information for every registered American voter. That exposure did not reveal email addresses of voters, but rather names, dates of birth, home addresses, phone numbers, and voter registration details, as well as data described as “modeled” voter ethnicities and religions.

“The list of six million email addresses, with some link to Clinton and the DSCC, is a much smaller exposure than that with data for the entire U.S. electorate,” the researchers wrote. “But it still a large number of potential targets for a malicious actor, and enough context to make reasonable guesses about how to craft such an attack.”

Upguard researchers warned of further lapses in data security surrounding political campaigns.

“This list contained only email addresses, but other political data sets contain far more information on individuals, down to psychographic information such as their habits, behaviors, and likely beliefs,” the firm’s research team wrote. “The same things that make this data valuable to political campaigns makes it valuable to malicious actors—intel on individuals that can be used to contact and influence them.”

They added: “If political data can be exposed for ten years, the risk created by that data has unknown half-life.”