House of Representatives
Published

Dem congresswoman wrongly claims to be only single mother of young kids in Congress

'Fact check: 100% false'

By Sam Dorman | Fox News
Rep. Katie Porter on lawmakers ramping up aid to help fight coronavirus

Rep. Katie Porter on lawmakers ramping up aid to help fight coronavirus

California congresswoman Katie Porter joins ‘America’s News HQ.’

Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., got called out on Monday after her office incorrrectly claimed she was the only single mother serving in Congress.

The communications director for Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., who is also a single mom, flagged the claim in what appeared to be a fundraising email.

"I am the only single working mother of young kids serving in Congress," the email read. "I understand what it's like to have a million meetings in one day (that I'm probably already late for) while also balancing childcare, school schedules, going to the grocery store, and so much more."

Mace's communications director, Natalie Johnson, tweeted a screenshot of the email. "Fact check: 100% false," Johnson said. She signed the tweet as "the employee of another single working mother of young kids serving in Congress."

Porter's office did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

