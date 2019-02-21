Swalwell bypasses coffee inside Trump Tower, tweets about it

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., got a different kind of roast after sharing how his trek to get a cup of coffee on Wednesday involved bypassing a café inside the Trump Tower and opting to brave the elements to find another coffee spot in New York City.

The leftist congressman posted about his coffee run on Twitter, alongside a photo of himself covered in a light dusting of snow.

DONALD TRUMP SLAMS 'SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE' ON TWITTER AFTER SHOW MOCKS HIS STATE OF EMERGENCY DECLARATION

"It's snowing in New York," he wrote. "I need coffee. The closest cafe is inside Trump Tower. This is me walking to an alternative."

Twitter users were quick to roast the potential 2020 presidential candidate.

“Swalwell later froze to death as slowly he came to the realization that most of NYC's cafes are run by a rival presidential candidate,” one user wrote, referring to former Starbucks CEO and independent presidential candidate Howard Schultz.

One Twitter user replied that Swalwell appeared to have taken his photo outside the Fendi store in Midtown Manhattan — an area steeped with coffee shops.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Swalwell's tweet received over 25,000 replies, some blasting the congressman while others poked fun at his dramatic winter journey.

The congressman, a member of the House Judiciary and Intel committees, did not update the post on whether he was able to locate another coffee spot.