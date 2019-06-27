Dem candidates pile on Trump in second debate night

MIAMI – Democrats kicked off Thursday night’s debate ripping into President Trump as a “phony,” taking aim at the tax cuts he signed into law while long-shot candidates took swipes at front-runner Joe Biden.

Early in the debate, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders dismissed the moderator's contention that nominating a democratic socialist could re-elect Trump, pointing to polls showing him ahead of the president in head-to-head matchups.

“The American people understand that Trump is a phony,” Sanders said. “Trump is a pathological liar and a racist and that he lied to the American people during his campaign. He said he was going to stand up for working families.”

California Sen. Kamala Harris was pressed on how Democrats will pay for the massive programs they are proposing, but tried to turn the tables on Trump instead.

“I hear that question, but where was that question when the Republicans and Donald Trump passed a tax bill that benefits the top one percent and the biggest cover corporations contributing to the debt of America which middle-class families will pay for one way or another,” Harris asked.

One candidate, former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper, took issue with his rivals embracing socialism, saying it’s not good politics.

“I think that the bottom line is if we don't clearly define we are not socialists, the Republicans are going to come at us every way we can and call us socialists,” Hickenlooper said.

California Rep. Eric Swalwell was the first to go on offense against Biden, the former vice president, recalling a speech Biden gave years ago saying it’s time to pass the torch to a new generation.

“Joe Biden was right when he said that 32 years ago. He is still right today. If we are going to solve the issue, pass the torch,” Swalwell said.

One candidate, though, called on Democrats not to get personal.

“America does not want to witness a food fight,” Harris said. “They want to know how they’re going to put food on their table.”

All ten Democrats raised their hands when asked if their government plan would cover illegal immigrants. At another point, most candidates raised their hands when asked if they support decriminalizing crossing the border without authorization – a vibrant topic in the debate the night before. Candidates also said they did not think someone whose only offense is coming to the United States illegally should be deported.

“Let's remember that's not just a theoretical exercise, that criminalization is the basis for family separation,” Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg said.

Biden said he didn’t want to see immigrants deported whose only offense is coming to America without documents.

“That person should not be the focus of deportation,” Biden said. “We should change the way we deal with things.”

It was the second of two NBC sponsored debates this week, the first being Wednesday night. The network split up 20 of the Democratic candidates over the two nights.

The Wednesday night debate reflected how the party has moved to the left on issues of immigration, taxes and abortion. The candidates who debated Wednesday were: New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Texas Sen. Beto O’Rourke, Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.