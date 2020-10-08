Joe Lieberman slams debate commission on virtual decision: 'Unacceptable'

The Commission on Presidential Debates has become too powerful and "autocratic," former Democratic vice-presidential candidate Joe Lieberman told Brian Kilmeade on Fox News Radio Thursday.

The former Connecticut senator praised for being a moderate said it was "surprising" the debate commission announced the second presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden would be virtual instead of in Miami before consulting with the campaigns.

"It's generally unacceptable," Lieberman, who debated former Vice President Dick Cheney in 2000, said on the "Brian Kilmeade Show."

The commission should've had a discussion with the campaigns and come up with an agreement, he argues, "but just to decide, I just don't think that was the right way to do it."

Trump told Mario Bartiromo on FOX Business Thursday morning, he was "not going to do a virtual debate" for the event scheduled for Oct. 15.

Lieberman hopes Trump, the "Art of the Deal" author, was caught off guard and reconsiders his position so the American people can see two more debates.

"Frankly, the president needs another two debates, because I think his performance overall didn't please either his supporters ... and certainly not the people in the middle," he said.

"Fox News Sunday" host and first presidential debate moderator Chris Wallace told Kilmeade there is a historic precedent for a virtual debate.

“Kennedy-Nixon back in 1960 had a virtual debate where they were in separate studios. Why the president, who is behind, according to every poll, double digits, behind nationally, in Florida, in Pennsylvania, would decide not to participate, I think is so self-destructive politically, that I can’t believe he isn’t going to change his mind.”