De Blasio plans to reopen NYC child care centers as early as next week after coronavirus closings

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that he plans to reopen 3,000 child care centers in the city as early as next week.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, de Blasio said that the city’s Board of Health would reconsider plans to open up child care centers, saying that their closures have been “really, really tough for parents.”

“I’m hopeful that the Board of Health will be able to move forward today,” de Blasio said.

De Blasio said, at this point, he expects the child care centers to reopen by July 13, while following strict state requirements.

Upon reopening, the centers would have no more than 15 children per room and would follow social distancing. The city would also require face coverings be worn by both staff and children, require daily health screenings, and frequent cleanings and disinfections. The mayor also said that there would be a limited “sharing of items including toys.”

“We are ready to go, and waiting for approval,” de Blasio said. “One thing we see data show is low infection rates among children.”

He added: “Let’s be clear—this is important. We want parents to have safe and good choices.”

De Blasio said the New York City Board of Health would vote on the reopening Tuesday afternoon.

Child care centers have been closed in New York City to children of non-essential workers since the onset of the pandemic.

New York City entered its Phase 3 reopening on Monday but was unable to move forward with indoor dining.

As of Tuesday, New York City reported more than 217,000 positive cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, and more than 18,500 deaths.