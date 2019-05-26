De Blasio on Trump: I 'get under his skin,' probes will 'lead to impeachment'

New York City Mayor and Democratic presidential hopeful Bill de Blasio is trying to fight against negative polls and questions about his likability, while attacking President Trump, hoping that voters will want to see the two clash in 2020.

De Blasio pointed to his history with Trump, saying he can "get under his skin." He also claimed that Trump's presidency could be at risk before the next election even takes place.

In an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union," host Dana Bash asked for his thoughts about ongoing Democrat-led investigations. "They will eventually lead to impeachment," de Blasio said.

Those probes have included subpoenas of Trump's records from various financial institutions, and calls for testimony from past and present administriation officials such as Attorney General Bill Barr and ex-White House Counsel Don McGahn.

De Blasio also faced questions about a problem dogging him in his campaign's infancy: low poll numbers. The mayor claimed he was not concerned about polls at this point time, saying, "voters will get to know me." He also pointed to his two victories in mayoral elections as evidence that poll numbers don't always matter.

"If I believed the polls … I might have well stayed home," de Blasio said about his New York City races. When asked whether he had a "likability problem," he said that in the past, voters "liked the ideas" that he presented.

When de Blasio was first announcing his candidacy, President Trump had some strong words for him, tweeting that de Blasio was "considered the worst mayor in the U.S.," and that his own city "hates him."

One of the ideas de Blasio discussed on Sunday was workers and income inequality. The issue of wealth and income distribution has been a prominent one for one of de Blasio's chief rivals on the Democratic side, Sen. Bernie Sander, I-Vt.

"There’s plenty of money in this country, but it’s just in the wrong hands," de Blasio said.