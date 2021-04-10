NYC's de Blasio mum after NYPD cops seen on video being harassed

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is so far mum after some of his city's police officers were seen on an alarming video being harassed by a group of men.

The city’s largest police union posted the video -- which shows several men surrounding an NYPD SUV and hurling insults at the officers inside -- to Twitter on Friday. They said it was recorded Tuesday in Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighborhood.

NEW YORK MEN HARASSING, MOCKING NYPD COPS IN ALARMING VIDEO

The men in the video, who wore masks concealing their identities, can be seen placing a small toy resembling a pig's head on the hood of the SUV and waving a damaged American flag.

The mayor's office did not respond to inquiries from Fox News.

A police source told Fox News on Friday that the group's actions may have warranted at least a summons.

DE BLASIO ANNOUNCES 'UNPRECEDENTED' RACIAL JUSTICE COMMISSION TO RETHINK NYC LAWS

"Cops are shook right now -- the city politicians don't have their backs," the source told Fox News. "The last thing they want to do is take action in good faith and the situation goes wrong, and now they are the bad guys."

Meanwhile, violent crime in New York City continues to rise.

NYC ASIAN WOMAN'S BROAD-DAYLIGHT ATTACK: 'NO 911 CALLS' MADE DESPITE ONLOOKERS PRESENT, POLICE SAY

Big Apple murders are up 19.5% year-to-date as of April 10, with 92 reported this year compared to the 77 from the same period in 2020, according to NYPD crime statistics.

The number of shootings rose 56% in 2021, with 268 reported as of April 10 compared to the 194 recorded shootings during the same time last year. Meanwhile, the number of shooting victims during that time period jumped 54%, from 177 in 2020 to 268 in 2021, police data shows.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The New York City Council voted in July to move $1 billion away from the NYPD’s budget and instead move the money to education and social services in 2021.

Fox News' Michael Ruiz and Stephanie Pagnones contributed to this report.