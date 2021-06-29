De Blasio jokes about pursuing comedy as a second act, punchline falls flat

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is unable to run for reelection because of term limits, quipped at a Tuesday news conference that he may consider a second act in comedy, but his joke fell painfully flat.

De Blasio's awkward punchline came as he announced the return of the New York Comedy Festival alongside Caroline Hirsch, founder of comedy club Carolines on Broadway.

"I just want to volunteer, I have an incredible new act where I just eat food live. … It’s kind of like modern art and comedy together," De Blasio said.

"Will you give me an audition? I really think I’ve figured out my next act. Get it? Get it? That was funny, wasn't it?" he said, prompting laughter from Hirsch only.

"See what I did there?" De Blasio insisted as other people in the room seemingly forced laughter.

De Blasio has sparked laughs as well as mockery during press conferences this year, including when he notably ate pizza to break down how ranked-choice voting works. On a separate occasion, De Blasio ate a Shake Shack meal to promote the company's French fries giveaway for people who get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Whoever wins the Democratic primary for mayor is considered the presumptive winner of the general election. Polls closed on June 22 with former police officer Eric Adams in the lead. The primary was conducted via ranked-choice voting , meaning that voters were permitted to rank up to five candidates in order of preference.

Fox News' Thomas Barrabi, Edmund DeMarche and the Associated Press contributed to this report.