De Blasio logged a 7-hour work month at City Hall

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio spent a mere seven hours — less than one full workday — at City Hall during the month he launched his bid for the White House, records reviewed by The Post show.

Hizzoner showed up at his office on just six occasions in May, taking part in two meetings, four events and five phone calls, one of which was his weekly appearance on WNYC radio, according to entries on his official calendar.

The 11 appointments amounted to a meager one-fifth of the 50 meetings, calls and other events at City Hall on de Blasio’s calendar for May 2018. He had a total 152 city events scheduled for the month.

One former aide said de Blasio’s virtual disappearance from the Big Apple’s official seat of power sent a troubling message.

“If he’s trying to show New Yorkers that he’s over doing the job, he’s doing a good job of it,” the ex-aide said.

