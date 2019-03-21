De Blasio, Gillibrand polling poorly in home-state New York

New Yorkers apparently don’t think too much of a native daughter who’s running for the Democratic presidential nomination and a native son who’s also mulling a White House bid.

A Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday indicated that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is the least popular among New Yorkers of all the Democrats who’ve either launched presidential campaigns or are flirting with White House runs.

DE BLASIO FIRES UP 2020 SPECULATION WITH NH VISIT

Only 24 percent of registered voters in the Empire State said they had a favorable opinion of the progressive two-term mayor, with 49 percent viewing him unfavorably.

De Blasio was also unpopular among New York City voters, at 36 percent favorable and 48 percent unfavorable. And he was slightly underwater (36-38 percent favorable/unfavorable) among Democrats statewide.

De Blasio recently made campaign-style stops in the early primary and caucus voting states of New Hampshire, Iowa, and South Carolina, as he seriously considers a presidential bid.

“For New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who hasn’t yet decided whether he’ll run, his statewide net favorability rating is at an all-time low since taking office in 2014,” Quinnipiac polling analyst Mary Snow highlighted.

GILLIBRAND, AHEAD OF IOWA SWING, GETS CRITICIZED FOR WORKOUT VIDEO

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand – who formally declared her candidacy for president last weekend – also couldn’t break even in the poll. She stood at 29 percent favorable and 35 percent unfavorable among registered voters statewide.

“New Yorkers aren’t cutting any slack to their own elected officials,” Snow said. “As Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand makes her presidential bid official, her net favorability score is her worst ever.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden – who’s likely to launch a presidential campaign next month – had the strongest numbers among the declared or potential White House hopefuls. Biden stood at 62 percent favorable and 24 percent unfavorable.

Not too far behind Biden stood Sen. Bernie Sanders, who’s making his second straight run for the Democratic presidential nomination. The independent senator from Vermont stood at 51-38 percent favorable/unfavorable.

HARRIS RISING IN NEW 2020 POLL THAT SHOWS BIDEN AND SANDERS AT TOP

The person they’re all trying to oust from the White House, Republican President Trump, came in way underwater among New York state voters, at 28-68 percent.

The poll also indicated that freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York City – the progressive firebrand who keeps making national headlines – stood at 31 percent favorable and 38 percent unfavorable.

The Quinnipiac University Poll was conducted March 13-18, with 1,216 New York state voters questioned via telephone by live operators. The survey’s sampling error is plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.