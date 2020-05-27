DC mayor Bowser lifts coronavirus stay-at-home order, starting Friday

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Wednesday she is signing an order to lift the district’s stay-at-home order beginning Friday.

“Beginning Friday May 29, we will move into phase one of reopening,” Bowser said in a press briefing. “So I want to clarify this -- COVID-19 is still in our community, in our region and our nation. The public health emergency will continue. Gatherings of more than 10 people are still prohibited.”

Though the city’s current stay-at-home order had been set to run through June 8, D.C. will begin phase one of reopening after a 14-day decline of community spread coronavirus cases.

Phase One of reopening in the district will allow restaurants to offer outdoor dining and barbershops and salons to open by appointment only. Non-essential retail can reopen for curbside pickup.

Parks, tennis courts and dog parks can reopen, but recreation centers will remain closed and contact sports banned. Residents will still have to wear face masks and maintain 6 feet distance when in public.

“In my mind, I call it stay-at-home light,” Bowser said. “It means the stay-at-home order has been lifted and some activities have been added back to what we can do, but they are minimal.”

The stay-at-home order lift comes after the district saw no new coronavirus-related deaths on Monday. On Tuesday, five D.C. residents died of coronavirus causes.

So far, D.C. has confirmed 8,406 Covid-19 cases and 445 deaths.

Additionally, the Northern Virginia region can join the rest of the state in beginning to ease its shutdown that day after a steady decline in hospitalizations and percentage of positive tests, according to Gov. Ralph Northam. Face masks will be mandatory in any enclosed public place.

On May 15, Maryland began its reopening process, allowing retail, personal services and houses of worship to reopen at 50 percent capacity.