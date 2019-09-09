Rosario Dawson sets the record straight: She’s backing Booker for president

Actress Rosario Dawson wants to make it clear that “of course” she’s endorsing for president the person she’s dating: Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey.

“For the record I, of course, endorse Cory Booker. Anyone writing otherwise clearly hasn’t been paying attention,” the actress tweeted on Monday.

Dawson took to social media to clear things up after a quote from her in a Variety article this weekend grabbed plenty of attention. Doing promotional interviews for her upcoming series "Briarpatch," the actress said, “Regardless of Cory, I wasn’t going to be behind any particular candidate this election…I really just want to be behind the electorate.”

The actress, producer, singer and comic book writer first rose to fame with roles in movies such as 1998’s “He Got Game,” 2002’s “Men in Black II” and 2005’s “Rent.” But she’s also a political activist, backing Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont in the 2016 Democratic presidential primaries. She endorsed Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein in the general election, after Hillary Clinton defeated Sanders for the Democratic nomination.

And Dawson also co-founded Voto Latino, a nonpartisan group that encourages young Latinos to register to vote and to become more politically involved.

The 40-year-old actress broke the news about her relationship with Booker in March — saying “yes, very much so,” when asked by TMZ at Washington’s Reagan-National airport if she was involved with Booker. “He’s a wonderful human being. It’s good to spend some time together when we can. Very busy.”

Booker, 50, confirmed the news a few days later, telling Fox News and other reporters on the campaign trail in New Hampshire that, “I am dating Rosario Dawson and I’m very happy about it.”