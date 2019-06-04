Dave Rubin: Americans should 'think about' their relationships with Facebook, other social media

Americans need to think critically about their relationships with social media companies and how they affect their privacy, talk show host Dave Rubin said Tuesday night.

Social media users need to understand how platforms like Facebook are "just waiting to release" private information and other data about their users, Rubin claimed on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"All of us need to think about, 'how do we want to relate to these platforms?'," Rubin said. "Do we want to be on platforms that are just waiting to release our private information to places of journalism that would be more than happy to doxx us," Rubin, host of "The Rubin Report" talk show, said.

He noted how a private citizen who posted a doctored video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. to Facebook, reportedly was "doxxed" by a media publication later.

Daily Beast reporter Kevin Poulsen tweeted Saturday night that he had been "looking for the Russian troll behind the 'Drunk Pelosi' viral video hoax. Turns out he's an itinerant forklift operator from the Bronx who's been secretly running hard-right ‘news’ outlets across social media for years. Also, not Russian." The tweet included a link to a story that identified the man by name and detailed his employment history, past relationships and social media footprint, Fox News previously reported.

"Think about literally the thousands of images and selectively edited videos and all the things out there against the two of us," Rubin told Tucker Carlson. "Imagine if every time that happened, we grabbed a lawyer and tried to expose people and doxx people."

Carlson asked Rubin whether there is a level of "implied trust" or "contractual legal trust" between social media companies and their users.

Rubin said most social media users don't have lawyers reading user agreements and examining potential issues the person may have with the amount of privacy they are afforded.

"Most of us don't have an attorney sitting next to us when we sign up for all of these websites and you sign away basically your life and your images and your information," he said. "That's what they own over us."

"We have to grapple with [the question of,] 'What is our relationship to these platforms and what is the platform's relationship to places of quote-unquote journalism and then the government as well. We are allowed to make fun of Nancy Pelosi," Rubin added.

