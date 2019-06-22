Former Rep. Darrell Issa mulls run in Calif. if indicted Rep. Hunter resigns or retires: report

Former U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa is reportedly considering a run for Rep. Duncan Hunter’s seat in California if the indicted congressman resigns or decides not to seek reelection, according to reports.

Issa left Congress in January after declining to pursue another term in 2018. His seat in California’s 49th Congressional District was considered one of the most vulnerable for Republicans in the midterms and was part of a blue wave in Orange County that flipped multiple seats from Republican to Democrat in the former GOP stronghold region.

DARRELL ISSA CALLS TRUMP CRITICS HYPOCRITES, SAYS THEY'D ACCEPT 'OPPO RESEARCH' FROM ANYWHERE

Trump nominated Issa to head the U.S. Trade and Development Agency last September, but his confirmation has stalled in the Senate, the Hill reported.

Both Issa’s former district and Hunter’s – California’s 50th -- are in San Diego, with Hunter's represented by a Republican for the last three decades.

Hunter was indicted last summer for misuse of $250,000 in campaign funds but was reelected despite the charges. However, Hunter’s wife, who was also charged in the indictment, pleaded guilty earlier this month.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Darrell has been supportive of me in the past,” Hunter, who has not suggested he plans to leave Congress, told the Hill. “He is supporting me now. He is not in the district, nothing close to it. He probably doesn’t know much about the district. But it’s anybody’s prerogative to run for office anywhere they want to.”