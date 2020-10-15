Dana Loesch's Twitter account locked after sharing post on Hunter Biden story and Big Tech

Conservative national radio host Dana Loesch said Twitter locked her account on Thursday after she shared an article she had written about efforts social media platforms took to limit the circulation of the New York Post’s report on Hunter Biden’s alleged emails.

Loesch shared screenshots of the message she received from Twitter, which said her account was temporarily locked for violating “rules against posting private information.” Earlier Thursday, Loesch had shared a link to her blog post entitled, “Big Tech Declares Information War,” which detailed the steps Facebook and Twitter took to limit the spread of the Post’s report and subsequent scrutiny from conservative lawmakers.

TWITTER SAYS TRUMP CAMPAIGN 'VIOLATED' RULES, LOCKS ACCOUNT OVER TWEET REFERENCING HUNTER BIDEN REPORT

“Note — Twitter isn’t just locking accounts and blocking the sharing of @nypost‘s #HunterBiden story, they’re blocking sharing and locking accounts that share OTHER entities’s reporting and discussion of the #HunterBiden story. Their excuse to me, “private info” is ridiculous,” Loesch wrote on Twitter.

Loesch was required to delete her tweet with the link in order to regain control of her account.

“Accounts that Tweet the materials or links to the materials referenced here may be required to delete those Tweets based on our policies on hacked materials and private and personal information,” a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement.

The New York Post obtained emails from a laptop that allegedly belonged to Hunter Biden. In one email, Vadym Pozharskyi, a top executive at Ukrainian energy firm Burisma, thanked Hunter Biden for “giving an opportunity” to meet with then-Vice President Joe Biden. Less than a year after the meeting took place, Biden is accused of pressuring the Ukrainian government to fire a prosecutor who had launched an investigation into Burisma.

Biden's campaign has consistently denied any wrongdoing related to Burisma.

TRUMP, REPUBLICANS SLAM TWITTER, FACEBOOK 'BLACKOUT' OF HUNTER BIDEN ARTICLE

Facebook and Twitter faced criticism over their approach to the Biden story.

A Facebook representative said the company would limit the spread of the article until its claims could be fact-checked. Twitter blocked the article from being shared entirely, in a step it said was due its to its "Hacked Materials Policy."

FACEBOOK AND TWITTER REDUCING DISTRIBUTION OF NEW YORK POST HUNTER BIDEN STORY

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey later said the decision to block the article without providing clear context as to why the action was taken was “unacceptable.”