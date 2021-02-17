Rush Limbaugh 'loved people, loved life': Dan Quayle remembers conservative talk radio host

The death of conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh leaves "a big void," former Vice President Dan Quayle told "Your World" Wednesday.

"I knew that Rush was ill. I knew it was terminal. But the day is here," said Quayle, who who served as President George H.W. Bush's vice president from 1989 to 1993.

The former Republican senator from Indiana remembered Limbaugh, who died earlier in the day at age 70 after a battle with lung cancer, as more than a guy who sat behind a golden microphone for three hours and discussed politics.

Quayle recalled that the longtime host spent countless hours outside his Palm Beach, Fla. studios studying news and "getting the fact straight" before coming on the air.

"He was an unbelievable communicator," Quayle told host Neil Cavuto. "Beyond that, Neil, he was a very smart philosophical person. We see him and hear him in his studio. But he did a lot of work outside that studio. He worked late at night. He was tireless ... He would communicate with the men and women on the street."

Host Neil Cavuto recalled how Limbaugh had defended Quayle when Bush selected him as his running mate in 1988: "He welcomed your youth and what you could bring to the ticket."

"I think that's one of the reasons that George Bush selected, me among others is that I was the first of my generation to be on the national ticket, the first of my generation to be elected president or vice president," Quayle agreed.

"He would communicate with presidents, vice presidents, Speakers of the House, all sorts of folks. He was just a tremendous person [who] loved people, loved life," he said.

"We know him as an entertainer and a commentator. But he loved life. It was a real joy to know him. It's with [a] heavy heart that Marilyn and I express our best wishes and condolences to his family."