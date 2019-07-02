Rep. Crenshaw: AOC 'getting bolder with her lies' about border crisis, refuses to offer illegal immigration fix

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., hasn't told the truth about her visit to a border detention facility and refuses help alleviate the crisis, according to Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas.

Crenshaw then went a step further, claiming Ocasio-Cortez is one of several Democrats who want to see open borders, during a Tuesday appearance on "The Story."

"It's sad to see, she's getting bolder with her lies on this," he claimed.

"Now she is saying that border patrol agents harassed her and forced migrants to drink out of toilets? This is insanity. This is not true. There is no one else corroborating these kinds of reports.

"Yet, she is using it to try and make her case that we shouldn't have any enforcement and that we should have open borders. This is really dishonest behavior from a member of Congress and I honestly can't believe it."

Crenshaw added he believed Ocasio-Cortez is not being forthright on the facts about illegal immigration and the influx of asylum seekers.

"People like AOC are operating off of a false premise, and it's deliberately designed to misinform the American people for her political ends," he claimed.

"First there was no crisis at all. Then it was a 'manufactured crisis,' then it was a crisis completely created by Trump, then there were 'concentration camps,' then people are Nazis."

Turning to Democratic lawmakers writ large, Crenshaw said he does not see much interest in engaging with Republicans to fix the crisis.

"What they're really doing is trying to stand on their moral high horse and sling arrows at everybody else while not offering a solution," he said.

"They fought us tooth and nail against that $4.5 million in humanitarian aid the president needed, that DHS needed."

He added Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, -- who recorded video from inside the facility the lawmakers visited -- should offer to house people who are detained instead of lamenting conditions at the border.

"Castro puts out this video, AOC talks about these things," he said.

"I don't see them offering up any space in their own homes. They are not offering a better solution... what they really want is 'no enforcement'."