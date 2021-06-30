Dan Crenshaw doubles down on Gwen Berry criticism: 'You should like the USA'

Rep. Dan Crenshaw , R-Texas, doubled down on his criticism of U.S. Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry, saying Wednesday that if someone is going to represent America on the world stage, they "should like the USA."

Crenshaw appeared on Hugh Hewitt's radio show on Wednesday and he was asked about his previous call for Berry to be removed from the U.S. Olympic team.

The Texas congressman said it was "funny" how he became the "face of this entire thing" after his interview and that he believes he pointed out something he "thought was pretty obvious."

"If you're going to represent the Team USA, you should, well, you should like the USA, and that the mere notion of supporting the United States shouldn't offend you, if you're going to be on Team USA after all," Crenshaw said to Hewitt.

"Now I think a lot of people would agree with that," Crenshaw said. "But next thing I know, I was trending on Twitter."

Crenshaw remarked that it is "funny" what will "trigger the left's meltdown" nowadays and added that it "seems like patriotism to them means tearing down your country."

"I mean, it really has gotten to that. I don't think that's an overstatement," the congressman said. "I don't think I’m throwing out red meat here."

Crenshaw had previously called for Berry to be "removed from the team" over the athlete's controversial snubbing of the anthem, which she claimed was a "setup."

Berry, 31, earned her spot on the Olympic team for a second time with a bronze medal performance over the weekend but much of the attention was on her protest of the national anthem.

"I feel like it was a setup, and they did it on purpose," Berry said of the timing of the anthem. "I was pissed, to be honest."

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.