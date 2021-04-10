Expand / Collapse search
House of Representatives
Published

Rep. Dan Crenshaw says he'll be 'blind for about a month' after eye surgery

Texas congressman, former Navy SEAL, lost his right eye after being wounded by IED in Afghanistan

By Marisa Schultz | Fox News
Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, said he underwent emergency surgery Friday for a detached retina in his left eye and will be unable to see as he recovers.

"The surgery went well, but I will be effectively blind for about a month," Crenshaw said in a Twitter statement on Saturday.

Crenshaw, a U.S. Navy SEAL veteran, lost his right eye during a deployment in Afghanistan when he was wounded by an improvised explosive device (IED) and wears a patch on that eye.

But his left eye also sustained damage in the 2012 blast, and he learned this week that the problems had gotten worse.

"This is a terrifying prognosis for someone with one eye, and the nature of the injuries that I sustained in Afghanistan," Crenshaw said. "Anyone who knows the history of my injuries knows that I don’t have a ‘good eye’, but half a good eye.

"The blast from 2012 caused a cataract, excessive tissue damage, and extensive damage to my retina," he continued. "It was always a possibility that the effects of the damage to my retina would surface, and it appears that is exactly what has happened. The prognosis I received Thursday is obviously very bad."

Crenshaw said he's home recovering in Houston and has to lay face-down -- unable to see anything -- as he recovers.

"I’m sorry to inform everyone that I will pretty much off the grid for the next few weeks."

"I have gotten through worse before, and I will get through this," he added.   

