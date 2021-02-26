Dan Bongino calls conservatives to action at CPAC: Get 'off the mat and back in the fight'

Radio host and Fox News contributor Dan Bongino called conservatives to action in a rousing speech to close out the first full day of the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Fla., on Friday.

Bongino told the crowd that they must finally put behind them President Trump's loss in 2020 and focus on taking back the House in 2022, fighting against Big Tech monopolies and media voices calling to silence or censor opposing viewpoints.

"What matters more than anything is the fight right now," he said. "All the rest is B.S."

"There is no more time to sit down on our knees and cry and do this 'victim' stuff. All of everything else is bull. Right now the fight is all that matters," said Bongino, who himself previously ran for Congress in the Maryland panhandle.

CLICK HERE TO GET A FREE TRIAL OF FOX NATION

Bongino agreed with pro-Trump sentiments that Election Night was "devastating" but pointed to how Democrats responded to Hillary Clinton's loss in 2016.

"The left, right after the election ... they were out there in their pink hats in 2016 marching the next day."

In that regard, Bongino called on conservatives to peacefully engage in politicking for the conservative movement to strengthen their chances in 2022 and 2024.

"It is up for you as evangelists for the cause to go out there and get everyone off their knees, get everyone out of bed, get everyone off the mat, stand up and get back in the fight now."

IS TRUMP THE THE GOP'S FUTURE? HERE'S WHAT CPAC ATTENDEES SAY

Bongino then quoted the mythological Greek hero Aeneas, remarking that "a victor is not victorious until the vanquished considers himself so."

Therefore, Bongino said it essentially does not matter if the conservative movement loses every elected office seat -- "If one of you in this room does not consider themselves vanquished, you are not."

"The time for feeling sorry for ourself is done -- we are right -- we are on the right side of this," he continued.

"Pick a candidate in a primary -- we've got a hell of a lot of RINOs out there. The Democrats are next, that's in 2022, but primary season starts now -- it started yesterday."

SEN. JOSH HAWLEY RIPS 'BIG TECH OLIGARCHS' AND CANCEL CULTURE DURING CPAC SPEECH

In addition to party politics, Bongino said it is important to push back against Big Tech monopolies, commenting on how Amazon essentially cancelled Parler -- which the host has an investment stake in .

"If you cancel Parler ill start Parler 2... if you dump the server farm I'll buy a server farm," he said.

"I'll start a bank with you if you want," he continued, touching on a common theme in some of his recent podcasts that it is important for conservatives to be mindful of creating a "parallel" economy in America in order for citizens to exercise their basic rights when monopolies and government entities try to silence them.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If we have to split this country's economy in half because we will speak, and we will not be silent then we will do it in this room, with the real misfits and renegades, right now."

"You will get nothing from these conformist lemmings on the left and these media buffoons who are the useful idiots of our time," the former Secret Service agent remarked to applause.