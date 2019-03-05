Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban refuses to rule out running for president in 2020

Mark Cuban won’t rule out taking a shot in 2020.

The billionaire Dallas Mavericks owner told Fox News it isn’t a slam dunk that he will get in the race, but it is something he is considering.

“I said I’m not ruling it out,” Cuban said via email. “But the tea leaves would have to align perfectly.”

The comments came after the “Shark Tank” star spoke to the New York Daily News following the Mavs game against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.

When asked if he was going to get off the bench and enter the political game, Cuban said: “I haven’t decided anything yet. We’ll see what happens. It all comes down to how things play out.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty with what’s going on with the Mueller report, there’s a lot of things that have to be figured out before we know how 2020 is going to play out.”

Cuban, who told Fox News’ “Objectified” in 2017 that he would “probably” run for office as a Republican, offered up some insight on whether or not it would make sense to run as an independent or third-party candidate.

“The idea of just starting a third party, that has been tried time and time for 200 years, and so that defeats the purpose and actually makes things worse and not better,” he said.

“Just adding one more party does not change that.“