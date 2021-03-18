Cuomo's poll numbers keep dropping amid dual scandals

Embattled Gov. Andrew Cuomo's approval and favorable ratings among New Yorkers are sinking, according to a new poll, as the three-term Democratic governor faces a chorus of calls to step down amid mounting sexual harassment allegations from former staffers and a federal probe into whether his administration covered up the deaths of nursing home residents from the coronavirus.

Cuomo's favorable rating stands at 33% among New York State voters in a new Quinnipiac University survey released Thursday, a plunge of 11 points from just two weeks ago. The 33% favorable rating is the lowest for Cuomo in the more than a dozen years Quinnipiac has been polling the governor.

Cuomo’s approval rating stands at 39% in the new poll, sinking six points from two weeks ago. Nearly half of New Yorkers — 48% — now disapprove of the job Cuomo’s doing steering the state.

Forty-three percent of those polled say Cuomo should resign – up three points from Quinnipiac’s early March survey – with 49% saying the governor shouldn’t step down – a drop of six points in just two weeks.

Only 28% of those surveyed say Cuomo is honest and trustworthy, with nearly six in 10 saying the governor’s not. That’s Cuomo’s worst score on that question ever in Quinnipiac polling.

"With so-so numbers on empathy and plummeting numbers on honesty and trustworthiness, it's too early to suggest Cuomo has gone from hero to zero, but his anti-COVID crusader standing has taken a brutal broadside," Quinnipiac Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said.

The poll indicates that half of New York voters say the allegations that Cuomo made unwelcome sexual advances towards women are mostly true, with a quarter saying the allegations are mostly untrue. And nearly six in ten say they think Cuomo deliberately tried to conceal the number of nursing home coronavirus deaths last spring during the initial pandemic surge, with three in ten saying he didn’t.

The poll was conducted Tuesday and Wednesday, following the surge last week in calls by state lawmakers and much of the state’s congressional delegation for Cuomo to resign. In that camp are the state’s two Democrats in the Senate – Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, as well as longtime Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler and two-term progressive firebrand Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Cuomo is resisting calls to resign as he continues to emphasize that people should wait until the results of the state attorney general's investigation into his conduct before making up their minds. While he has apologized for making some women uncomfortable, he has denied that he ever inappropriately touched a woman.

The governor and his office have also pushed back on the nursing home deaths cover-up allegations, denying that nursing home fatality data was altered

A majority of voters in the poll – 54% - say that Cuomo should not be impeached and removed from office.

Two-thirds of voters say that they don’t want Cuomo to run for re-election next year for a fourth term as governor.

The Quinnipiac University poll was conducted using live telephone operators, with 905 self-identified registered voters in New York questioned. The survey’s overall sampling error is plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.