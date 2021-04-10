Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Andrew Cuomo
Published

Cuomo's 'New York Tough' slogan seems mocked as 'NY Touch' in light display

Cuomo has been accused by several women, including many former and current aides, of sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior

By Bernadette Hogan, Kenneth Garger | New York Post
close
New documents reveal Cuomo admin tracked nursing home deathsVideo

New documents reveal Cuomo admin tracked nursing home deaths

Documents obtained exclusively by FOX News raise questions on why Department of Health excluded hospitalization deaths; Bryan Llenas on 'Special Report'

Here was one way to shed a light on the sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

A light display on an Albany skyscraper was temporarily changed from "NY Tough" to "NY Touch" on Friday night in an apparent jab at Cuomo, whose accusers include a female aide who says he groped her under her blouse.

The phrase was spotted 8 p.m. Friday on the side of the city’s Corning Tower by News 10 anchor and reporter Trishna Begam, who tweeted a photo of it.

CUOMO STAFFERS' WORK ON HIS BOOK WASN'T VOLUNTARY, AS REQUIRED BY LAW, SOME CLAIM: REPORT

Usually, a display of "NY Tough" adorns the 44-story downtown building, which is the catchphrase adopted by the Cuomo administration amid the coronavirus pandemic.

By 8:24 p.m., the message was corrected to its original form, according to Begam.

Cuomo has been accused by several women, including many former and current aides, of sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior.

One woman, an unidentified assistant, has alleged Cuomo groped her inside his office in Albany’s Executive Mansion.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cuomo has repeatedly insisted that he "never touched anyone inappropriately."

Outside lawyers hired by state Attorney General Letitia James are investigating the various complaints, which are also part of an impeachment probe by the state Assembly Judiciary Committee.

More from Politics