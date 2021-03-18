'Cuomo's Got to Go!' says plane banner over New York's Statehouse

It’s high time!

A banner on a plane flying near the state Capitol in Albany on Wednesday said embattled Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s "Got to Go!"

The banner was bankrolled by three women’s rights advocacy groups — Women’s March, UltraViolet, and Girls for Gender Equity.

The sky turned unfriendly for the governor when the "New Yorkers Say Cuomo’s Got to Go!" banner flew by the Capitol building in downtown Albany after 11 a.m.

The female activists said Cuomo must step down after seven women accused him of sexual harassment.

The governor has denied wrongdoing and has refused to resign, arguing he’s entitled to due process and that New Yorkers should await the results of an investigation overseen by state Attorney General Letitia James regarding the accusations by former staffers before making a judgment. He even claimed he’s a victim of "cancel culture."

The activists disagree.

"Gov. Andrew Cuomo has proven himself to be a serial predator who abuses his power, his office and the women who work for him," said Rachel O’Leary Carmona, executive director at Women’s March.

Joanne Smith, CEO of the Brooklyn-based Girls for Gender Equity, said, "The time for men in power abusing, harassing and grooming women — and all people subordinate to them — is over. New Yorkers will not tolerate gender and sexual violence; it’s time for Andrew Cuomo to resign!"

"To the people who have survived sexual and emotional abuse from New York’s governor, know that we see you and we believe you."

The activists noted that US Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and nearly the entire New York congressional delegation have called on Cuomo to resign, as have state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins (D-Yonkers) and many other state lawmakers.

Meanwhile, the Democrat-led state Assembly has hired a law firm to help lead its judiciary committee’s impeachment investigation of Cuomo.