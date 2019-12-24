Cuomo vetoes bill letting all judges officiate weddings – because some were Trump-appointed

So much for reaching across the aisle.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo just vetoed a bill that would have allowed all federal judges to officiate at weddings in New York — saying he can’t stomach the idea that even some of the jurists might be President Trump appointees.

“I cannot in good conscience support legislation that would authorize such actions by federal judges who are appointed by this federal administration,” Cuomo said in a statement Friday as he shot down the bill — which was passed overwhelmingly by the Democratic-controlled state legislature.

“President Trump does not embody who we are as New Yorkers,’’ the Democratic governor said. “The cornerstones that built our great state are diversity, tolerance, and inclusion. Based on these reasons, I must veto this bill.”

Under current New York law, all state judges can preside over weddings in their official capacity — as can the governor, mayors, former mayors, some city and deputy city clerks, local justices, clergy members and any member of the public ordained especially for the occasion.

But only certain federal judges in New York — from the second circuit court of appeals and Southern, Eastern, Northern and Western districts — are eligible to officially preside over the ceremonies. The bill would have expanded that to all New York federal judges, as well as those from out of state.

