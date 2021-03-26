Cuomo gave 'valet service' COVID testing to executives, family members: NY GOP chairman

New York Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy said Friday that Gov. Andrew Cuomo was using 'valet service' to deliver special COVID testing to family members - including CNN anchor Chris Cuomo - and executives while people were dying in nursing homes.

CHRIS CUOMO OFF THIS WEEK AS CNN AVOIDS REPORT NEW YORK GOV BROTHER GAVE ANCHOR COVID TESTING PRIORITY

NICK LANGWORTHY: This is classic Andrew Cuomo. We see abuse of the office of the Department of Health. Yesterday was the one-year anniversary of his executive order allowing COVID positive patients to be put back into nursing homes without testing. And now we find out that Andrew Cuomo was using valet service to deliver testing to you know, his friends his family, his brother at CNN and now an executive at a big healthcare company that are massive supporters of his. This is a gross abuse of power and I think it is a violation of our public officer’s law.

We called for the governor’s impeachment very early on because I believe he’s committed crimes and his chief of staff admitted to obstruction of justice with the nursing home data was stripped out of her report because it cut against the book deal that he cut. And he’s personally profited off the loss of so many.

But there are many New Yorkers who day by day see this governor’s continued pattern of abuse of power. That he has taken every single element of our government including the coronavirus response and politicized it and abused it for his own power and gain.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW