NYC mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa pastes name of incoming governor over Andrew Cuomo's on state signage

Following the resignation of New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, New York City Republican mayoral nominee Curtis Sliwa went to Hudson River Park to preemptively replace the disgraced governor's name on official state signage.

Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels and a longtime Cuomo critic, posted video of himself as he knelt beside an official sign for Pier 76 on Manhattan's west side.

He leaned in and pasted Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul's name over Cuomo's in the "Governor" space, above that of New York Commissioner of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Erik Kulleseid. Hochul will be sworn in as governor upon Cuomo's resignation in 14 days.

"This is signage that is evident almost everywhere across the State of New York, where the state has any kind of facility, park -- any kind of edifice, any kind of building," Sliwa said.

"Let this be the first of many changes to come for the incoming governor, lieutenant governor now, Kathy Hochul."

Sliwa said his placarding of the sign for Pier 76 will be the first of many he will personally make citywide, replacing Cuomo's name with that of Hochul, a Buffalo-area Democrat and former U.S. congresswoman.

"Everywhere . . . the name ‘Governor Andrew Cuomo’ is, within the next two weeks, I will personally change it to the incoming governor's, Kathy Hochul," he said, naming the Verrazzano Bridge, RFK-Triboro Bridge and Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel as potential examples within New York City.

He went on to wish Hochul well in her new role, and pledged to "work in solidarity with her as the next mayor of New York City in repairing all the damage inflicted upon us by former Governor Andrew Cuomo."

Sliwa, 67, has for years criticized Cuomo and has spoken ill as well of his father, the late Gov. Mario Cuomo. He has at times used nicknames for both members of the powerful Empire State political family, previously introducing the outgoing governor as "Andrew ‘Evil Eyes’ Cuomo, King Cuomo II, son of Mario 'Faccia Brutta' Cuomo."

The Guardian Angels founder and radio host faces Democratic Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams in the fall mayoral election.

Adams' predecessor, Democrat Marty Markowitz, was also famous for endeavoring to accentuate signage -- albeit officially -- throughout the Brooklyn.

Under his tenure, the now-famous green and purple signage remarking "Leaving Brooklyn: Fuggedaboutit", "Leaving Brooklyn: Oy Vey!" and "Welcome to Brooklyn: How Sweet It Is" popped up at borough lines from the Manhattan Bridge to the Belt Parkway.