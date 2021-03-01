NY lawmaker calls on Cuomo to 'immediately resign' after second sex harassment allegation

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo "is no longer able to govern" the state and "should immediately resign from office," Assemblyman Mike Lawler told "America Reports" Monday.

"It's not just the sexual harassment allegations, it is what they did with the nursing homes," said Lawler, a Republican who represents the southern part of Rockland County. "That is why, together, he must resign immediately, and if he chooses not to, the legislature must impeach him."

Lawler added that the harassment allegations made against Cuomo by former aides Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett reveal "predatory sexual behavior" by the Democrat.

"The allegations by Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett show a governor who preyed upon women female staffers in his office and had staff that was complicit in helping him do so," he charged. "And so I think what is clear is not only should the governor resign and he should resign immediately, but that there needs to be a full investigation into these allegations."

SECOND WOMAN ACCUSES NY GOV. CUOMO OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT

To that end, Lawler said, he had introduced legislation "mandating and expanding the powers of the attorney general to ensure that any allegation of sexual harassment or assault is investigated by the attorney general's office with the appointment of a special prosecutor."

On Monday, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that her office had received a referral letter granting her office the authority to investigate the harassment claims against Cuomo, with a public report to follow.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Over the weekend, Boylan called for Cuomo to resign or be removed from office. Last week, Boylan published an essay accusing the governor of making inappropriate comments, unwanted touching, and a forced kiss on the lips.

Late Saturday, Bennett's allegations were published in a story by The New York Times. She claimed that Cuomo had "asked her questions about her sex life, whether she was monogamous in her relationships and if she had ever had sex with older men."

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.