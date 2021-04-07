Cuomo grilled about reports of family getting COVID testing priority

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo fielded a question on why his family members received preferential treatment in getting tested for coronavirus in the early months of the pandemic, and gave a possible explanation as to why people like his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, were able to get tested more easily than the general public.

During a Q&A period following a budget briefing, WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell directly challenged the governor on the matter and asked what his role was.

"Was it appropriate for your family and friends to be tested for covid when others could not? Were you involved in this? Were you aware of it?" Haskell asked.

Cuomo first responded by saying he did not wish to "get ahead" of the New York State Assembly’s investigation of the matter, but he then claimed that he "was not involved in the testing program to that intimate level."

The governor did state, however, that his family members would have been tested if they met with him in his office.

"People who I would meet with and I would be in exposure with, I was aware they were being tested," Cuomo said. "So if you came to see me in my office you would be tested and that applied with my family also."

After the Albany Times Union reporteed that Cuomo's family members received preferential testing, New York Attorney General Letitia James called the reported efforts "troubling," and urged the state public ethics committee to review the matter "immediately."