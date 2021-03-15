Cuomo has 'preoccupation with his hand size,' former aide Charlotte Bennett tells investigators

A former aide who accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment told investigators Monday that the embattled Democratic leader has a "preoccupation with his hand size."

The former aide, Charlotte Bennett, met with outside investigators for more than four hours as part of New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into the allegations against Cuomo. Bennett provided "more than 120 pages of contemporaneous records" as well as "other examples of documentary evidence," according to her attorney, Debra Katz.

"We remain confident that their investigation will substantiate Charlotte’s claims of sexual harassment against Gov. Cuomo, as well as the failure of his senior staff to meet their mandatory reporting requirements under the very laws he signed," Katz said in a statement. "She also provided detailed information about the sexually hostile work environment the Governor fostered in both his Manhattan and Albany offices and his deliberate effort to create rivalries and tension among female staffers on whom he bestowed attention."

"One piece of new information that came to light today was the Governor’s preoccupation with his hand size and what the large size of his hands indicated to Charlotte and other members of his staff," she added.

Top New York Democratic lawmakers, including Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, have called on Cuomo to resign in recent days amid the mounting scandal. Bennett is one of seven women, including five former staffers, who has accused the governor of sexual harassment or misconduct.

Bennett, 25, alleged that Cuomo sexually harassed her during an encounter in his office last June. The governor allegedly asked Bennett questions about her sex life, including whether she had ever been with an older man.

Cuomo denied the allegation, saying in a statement that he "never made advances toward Ms. Bennett, nor did I ever intend to act in any way that was inappropriate." The governor has resisted calls to step down and criticized Democrats who urged him to resign prior to the completion of James’ investigation.

Bennett’s attorney called for the investigators to "not only focus on Gov. Cuomo’s actions, but also on the culture of fear, abuse and secrecy that he and his most senior staff cultivated."

"To that end, we have full confidence in the investigation and the investigators," Katz said. "We urge others who have been subjected to inappropriate conduct by the Governor – and we know you are out there – to come forward with what you experienced. And to those who observed the behavior, we urge you to do the same."