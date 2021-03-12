Drawn-looking Cuomo photographed in a blanket as pressure builds for him to resign

A weary and haggard-looking New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was photographed Friday in a blanket carrying a bottle and talking on the phone outside of the governor's mansion, as pressure escalated on him to resign over allegations of sexual misconduct directed at multiple women.

As Cuomo entered the weekend, he faced fresh allegations of inappropriate conduct and a impeachment investigation by the State Assembly -- quite a shift from the Emmy-winning politician who published a best-selling book last year.

CUOMO GOES FROM PRESS CONFERENCE TV STAR TO PHONING IT IN

The timely photo provided fodder for many on social media.

Earlier on Friday, Cuomo maintained his innocence to reporters and declined to resign.

Regardless, calls for his resignation have come from a majority of the state's House delegation, both of the state's U.S. senators, and a majority of the state Assembly.