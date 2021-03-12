Expand / Collapse search
Andrew Cuomo
Published

Drawn-looking Cuomo photographed in a blanket as pressure builds for him to resign

Cuomo has refused to step down despite multiple allegations of sexual misconduct

By Sam Dorman | Fox News
Rep. Malliotakis says Cuomo's 'days are finished'Video

Rep. Malliotakis says Cuomo's 'days are finished'

GOP lawmaker slams the governor as a seventh woman comes forward with harassment allegations on 'The Story'

A weary and haggard-looking New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was photographed Friday in a blanket carrying a bottle and talking on the phone outside of the governor's mansion, as pressure escalated on him to resign over allegations of sexual misconduct directed at multiple women.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo walks on the grounds of the Governor's Mansion following allegations that he had sexually harassed young women, in Albany, New York, U.S., March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Angus Mordant

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo walks on the grounds of the Governor's Mansion following allegations that he had sexually harassed young women, in Albany, New York, U.S., March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Angus Mordant

As Cuomo entered the weekend, he faced fresh allegations of inappropriate conduct and a impeachment investigation by the State Assembly -- quite a shift from the Emmy-winning politician who published a best-selling book last year.

New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, walks on the grounds of the Governor's Mansion following allegations that he had sexually harassed young women, in Albany, New York, U.S., March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Angus Mordant

New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, walks on the grounds of the Governor's Mansion following allegations that he had sexually harassed young women, in Albany, New York, U.S., March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Angus Mordant

CUOMO GOES FROM PRESS CONFERENCE TV STAR TO PHONING IT IN

The timely photo provided fodder for many on social media.

Earlier on Friday, Cuomo maintained his innocence to reporters and declined to resign.

Regardless, calls for his resignation have come from a majority of the state's House delegation, both of the state's U.S. senators, and a majority of the state Assembly.

