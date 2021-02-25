Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Rep. Malliotakis slams Cuomo after tweet about Kavanaugh allegations resurfaces: He's a 'hypocrite'

Cuomo has been accused of sexual harassment by a former aide

By Nikolas Lanum | Fox News
Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-NY., slammed Governor Andrew Cuomo as a ‘hypocrite’ on Thursday after a 2018 tweet from the governor about Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s sexual assault allegations resurfaced.

In the 2018 tweet, Cuomo questioned why Kavanaugh would not take a lie detector test and called on President Trump to ask him to do so after Dr. Christine Blasey Ford accused him of sexual assault prior to his confirmation to the Supreme Court.

On "America’s Newsroom", Malliotakis, who previously called on Cuomo to resign following bombshell allegations on the cover-up of nursing home deaths, said that the governor needs to give a "lot of answers" after an ex-aide of the Cuomo administration alleged that Cuomo sexually harassed her.

When asked whether or not Cuomo should take a lie-detector test himself, Malliotakis said "he absolutely should."

"The governor, he’s a hypocrite, it is rules for thee but not for me," Mallitokais said, recalling when Cuomo said there should be zero tolerance for such allegations in New York state when an assemblyman was accused in 2013. 

"These new allegations just make it more difficult for the governor to continue."

MAINSTREAM MEDIA BLASTED FOR ‘BLATANT HYPOCRISY’ AFTER IGNORING SEXUAL HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS AGAINST CUOMO

A former aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo is accusing the embattled New York leader of sexually harassing her -- including unwanted kissing and touching -- and says his top female staffers "normalized" the behavior.

Former aide: Cuomo suggested 'strip poker,' 'kissed me on the lips'Video

Lindsey Boylan, the former deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to the governor, said Cuomo constantly sought her out and had staffers arrange meetings with her, where he made inappropriate comments.

Several ongoing investigations continue to probe the impact of Cuomo's directive last March for nursing homes to admit COVID-19 patients, resulting in thousands of deaths in assisted living facilities.

