Andrew Cuomo
Published

Cuomo impeachment proceedings go behind closed doors, lawmaker says investigation could be released this month

Impeachment investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo remains shrouded in secrecy, but not for much longer

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
NY State Assembly likely to act swiftly toward Cuomo impeachment: Kaminsky Video

NY State Assembly likely to act swiftly toward Cuomo impeachment: Kaminsky

New York State Sen. Todd Kaminsky on where Andrew Cuomo stands after the governor rejects calls to resign.

The New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee met Monday morning regarding their ongoing impeachment investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, but quickly took their discussion away from public ears, citing the need for confidentiality.

Committee Chair Charles Lavine revealed that the probe will not remain under wraps for much longer, and that the public could learn of the committee's findings before August is over.

TIME'S UP CHAIRWOMAN RESIGNS AMID BACKLASH FOR EFFORT TO AID CUOMO, DISCREDIT ONE OF HIS ACCUSERS

"At the appropriate time, and as early as later this month, we will discuss the evidence publicly in an open and transparent manner once the investigation is either completed or very close to completion," Lavine said.

Independent counsel for the investigation from the law firm of Davis Polk & Wardwell had informed Cuomo last week that the investigation was approaching its conclusion and offered him the opportunity to provide evidence for his side of the matter. Lavine reiterated this on Monday, stating that the governor could provide evidence related to the sexual harassment allegations, his administration's handling of coronavirus nursing home deaths, the use of public resources for his book, "and any other issues the governor wishes to address."

Assembly Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Lavine, speaks as the Judiciary Committee meets to discuss the next steps in its impeachment investigation of Gov, Andrew Cuomo following multiple allegations of sexual harassment Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 in Albany, New York. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

Assembly Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Lavine, speaks as the Judiciary Committee meets to discuss the next steps in its impeachment investigation of Gov, Andrew Cuomo following multiple allegations of sexual harassment Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 in Albany, New York. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

CUOMO TOP AIDE RESIGNS AS EMBATTLED GOVERNOR FACES MULTIPLE SEXUAL MISCONDUCT ALLEGATIONS

The committee has now received underlying evidence behind the report from New York Attorney General Letitia James' investigation of sexual harassment allegations made against the governor. That report, which was based on conversations with 179 people and the review of tens of thousands of documents, included claims from 11 women who said Cuomo made inappropriate comments to them or touched them without consent in ways that made them uncomfortable. 

Cuomo claims that the report was not the result of a fair review of the allegations, and that he has done nothing wrong. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"First, I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances," Cuomo said in a video response to the report. "I am 63 years old. I've lived my entire adult life in public view. That is just not who I am and that's not who I have ever been."

