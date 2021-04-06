Cuomo uses vaccine presser to cite year from 'hell' over personal scandals

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he had a year "from hell" amid the pandemic during a public event in New York City on Tuesday, as the governor fights back against multiple allegations of misconduct.

During the event Cuomo encouraged New Yorkers to get vaccinated as eligibility expanded to residents aged 16 and over.

He also detailed his personal torment over some of the tough choices he faced over the past year.

"This past year has been hell," Gov. Cuomo said. "We’ve had to make a lot of decisions, we all have, it’s been hell on all of us on every level. It’s been hell for me personally."

Cuomo went on to say that one of the hardest choices he had to make was to send essential workers in harm’s way during the pandemic, as other residents were asked to stay home to stop the spread.

The governor also made cryptic comments that life is "really all about" coming back stronger after a setback, which is how he described what "New York Tough" means.

"Life will knock you down," Cuomo said. "Something will happen in your lifetime that will knock you right on your rear end – could be a health issue, could be a family issue, could be a job issue – but something will happen. And then the question in life becomes what do you do when you get knocked down? Do you give up? Do you stay down? Or do you stand up better and stronger and learning from the experience?"

The governor is dealing with some potential setbacks in his professional and personal life – including nine women who have come forward and accused him of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior.

There have also been reports that the governor’s office prioritized his friends, family and other VIPs with early access to COVID-19 testing when supplies were scarce, which his office has denied.

And there are also concerns over how the state cared for nursing home patients during the pandemic and whether the governor’s office intentionally underreported related deaths.

There are multiple ongoing investigations into these issues, including one led by New York State Attorney General Letitia James.

Numerous lawmakers across the federal and state levels have called for Cuomo to step aside, which he has indicated that he will not do. There are also calls for impeachment.

As previously reported by Fox News, Cuomo has recently held public events where the media has been barred due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Cuomo held a virtual press briefing on Monday where four members of the media were called on to ask questions. The governor was not asked about ongoing scandals, including sexual assault allegations or claims that he gave special treatment to family and friends during the pandemic.