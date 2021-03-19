Cuomo accuser Boylan says Hillary Clinton is no longer her personal 'hero' after her response to allegations

Lindsey Boylan, the first of six women who has accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment or misconduct, says former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is no longer her personal "hero."

In a new interview with the New Yorker published Thursday, Boylan -- a candidate for Manhattan borough president who worked as an adviser to Cuomo from 2015 to 2018 -- details a memory of the governor showing her a cigar box that was a gift from former President Bill Clinton and recalls idolizing her.

Boylan described Hillary Clinton as "the great hero" of her life but said that is not the case anymore after the former first lady released a response to the allegations against the governor.

"These stories are difficult to read," Clinton had said in a March 1 statement of accusations against Cuomo, "and the allegations brought forth raise serious questions that the women who have come forward and all New Yorkers deserve answers to."

Clinton added that she was "glad to see that there will be a full, independent, and thorough investigation."

That response from Boylan's idol left her "dismayed," according to the New Yorker.

"There’s no way you don’t know who this man is if you’ve worked with, or around, him for decades," Boylan said in the New Yorker interview.

Cuomo served as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under then-President Clinton between 1997 and 2001.

Boylan was the first woman to prominently accuse Cuomo of sexual misconduct when she tweeted in December that the governor had "sexually harassed" her "for years."

Cuomo has apologized for making anyone feel uncomfortable with inappropriate comments and denied that he ever touched any woman inappropriately. The governor has also been adamant that he will not resign. New York Attorney General Letitia James has launched an investigation into the allegations.

Cuomo is facing pressure on other fronts, including his handling of COVID cases and deaths in state nursing homes during the first few months of the pandemic. A February investigation found that the administration had underreported about 10,000 nursing home deaths in July.

A Cuomo aide has admitted the administration's decision to withhold data on a call with state Democrats over fears that the data could "be used against" them, the New York Post first reported.