Cuomo avoids questions on resignation calls, says he's waiting for AG findings on misconduct allegations

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declined to reveal whether he’d resign if the state attorney general’s investigation found he had committed sexual harassment, saying Friday he would speak further on the matter after the review was complete.

Cuomo repeated his comment that the public only has "one side of the story" right now.

The governor was asked by a reporter at a virtual briefing whether he’d resign if the independent review led by Attorney General Letitia James showed he committed sexual harassment "under the definition in the handbook."

"Let the review proceed, then there will be a lot to talk about in the review," Cuomo replied. He said he looks forward to the review’s release. "There has been one side of the story."

CUOMO IMPEACHMENT INVESTIGATORS CONTACT 70 WITNESSES, RECEIVE 200-PLUS TIPS: REPORTS

The press has not attended Cuomo events in person since December, as the governor has cited COVID-19 restrictions. He said Friday the press will be invited to attend some outdoor events with him beginning next week.

"I don't know that it makes a lot of difference," Cuomo said of in-person vs. virtual briefings.

The governor was also asked about a new investigation into whether he used his staff on taxpayer time to work on his book, "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic."

The governor was asked if there is a record of when his staffers are working on their own time vs. the state's time.

CUOMO AIDE DOUBLES DOWN ON ATTACKING NY AG LETITIA JAMES

"There are employee attendance records," Cuomo said.

The governor has maintained that staff members volunteered to work on the book in their own time on the weekends.

Cuomo has been embroiled in multiple scandals for months over a litany of issues, including multiple sexual harassment complaints and his COVID-19 nursing home policies that potentially led to thousands of deaths.

Cuomo has maintained that any help on his memoir that came from official employees was voluntary and on the weekends. The employees allegedly assisted in editing the governor’s book as well as other book-related tasks, according to state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cuomo had gotten a large advance on his memoir before it was published in October of last year. The book touted Cuomo’s COVID-19 response before it was discovered the state had vastly undercounted the coronavirus nursing home death tolls.

Fox News' Houston Keene contributed to this report.