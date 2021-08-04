Cuomo avoids public, ignores growing calls to resign after AG report as NYC mayor urges, 'get this over with'

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is laying low a day after state Attorney General Letitia James released a report with findings from an independent investigation that said the governor sexually harassed 11 women from 2013 to 2020.

Cuomo's public schedule is empty all day Wednesday, as leaders including President Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio have called for him to step down.

NEW YORK'S MAJOR NEWSPAPERS AGREE: ANDREW CUOMO ‘HAS TO GO’

"The most important thing right now is for the governor to resign and end the agony he's putting the state of New York through and end the pain that these 11 women are going through who were wronged in every sense and in an unacceptable manner," de Blasio said.

The mayor added: "He needs to resign, let's get this over with because the entire state has spoken now. The people have spoken, the leaders have spoken, it's time to go."

Cuomo delivered an address Tuesday afternoon responding to the report, but even that was outside the presence of media. Instead of holding a news conference as he regularly does, Cuomo opted for a video message in which Cuomo appeared in a close-up. The governor denied any wrongdoing and showed a montage of images of him hugging and kissing women and men to show that this is a customary greeting for him. De Blasio called this "ridiculous."

CUOMO SEXUALLY HARASSED MULTIPLE WOMEN IN VIOLATION OF STATE AND FEDERAL LAW, AG FINDS

While Cuomo is keeping out of public view, the public is making their presence known outside his Manhattan office. A crowd gathered in protest Wednesday calling for the governor's impeachment. A group led by Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa eventually made their way inside to the lobby.

Fox News cameras outside the governor's mansion spotted a plane flying with a banner that read, "THE REPORT IS IN. REMOVE CUOMO NOW." A woman was also spotted delivering two bouquets of flowers to the mansion; she claimed they were from "women who support" the governor.

Cuomo has also been virtually silent on social media. The governor normally tweets multiple times per day, but on Thursday his only posts have been a a pair of coronavirus statistical updates that came after 1 p.m.