Cuomo allegations: New York State files police report in Albany over groping claim at executive mansion

Police said Thursday they received word that Gov. Andrew Cuomo may have been involved in an incident that could have risen to the level of a crime.

The incident allegedly involved a female aide and took place at Cuomo's executive mansion. It comes as the governor faces multiple allegations of sexual harassment. On Wednesday, the Albany Times Union reported that a female said Cuomo aggressively groped her at the mansion.

The report to the police was made by the state itself.

"As a matter of state policy when allegations of physical contact are made, the agency informs the complainant that they should contact their local police department," said Beth Garvey, Acting Counsel to the Governor. "If they decline, the agency has an obligation to reach out themselves and inform the department of the allegation. In this case the person is represented by counsel and when counsel confirmed the client did not want to make a report, the state notified the police department and gave them the attorney’s information."

Police have not opened an official investigation, but they are offering their services to the woman who is the alleged victim, as is their policy.