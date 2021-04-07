Cuomo accuser gives details of alleged groping incident: 'He slammed to door'

In a new interview with the Times Union Wednesday, an aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo described how she was groped by Cuomo after being called to the Executive Mansion to assist with a mobile phone issue.

The alleged victim has wished to remain anonymous since first accusing the governor of sexually harassing her, but the situation she has described is among the most serious accusations leveled against the governor.

"I remember exactly what I was wearing," she told the Times Union. "I remember him slamming [the door] so hard that I remember thinking to myself that I’m sure the staff is, like, 'Is everything OK up there?' He came right back and he pulled me close, and all I remember is seeing his hand, his big hand."

The accuser said Cuomo reached his hand under her shirt and groped her breast over her bra as she stood there trying to think how to remove herself from the situation.

"I remember [thinking], 'You have to pull yourself together...even if you have to sit here for a couple minutes to do that,'" she said as she described sitting in her car after the incident, before then heading back into the office. "If I told someone, I’m done. And who do you tell?"

The alleged victim reportedly has remained at the governor’s office through her accusations and is concerned over her job security. Though she has remained anonymous to the public, the Times Union confirmed that employees of the governor know who she is and what she has accused Cuomo of.

Cuomo has received widespread backlash after nine women have come forward accusing the governor of sexual harassment and now assault, but he has refused to step down.