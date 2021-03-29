NY woman Sherry Vill accuses Cuomo of unwanted kiss in 2017

Another woman has stepped forward to accuse New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual misconduct.

The accuser, Sherry Vill, said Cuomo grabbed her face and kissed her in front of her home in 2017.

NYC ACTIVISTS TURN UP THE PRESSURE FOR CUOMO'S OUSTER

Vill was married at the time of the alleged incident, her attorney Gloria Allred said. Cuomo visited Vill's home in Greece, N.Y., to survey flood damage, The Wall Street Journal's Jimmy Vielkind reported.

"She has decided to break her silence and overcome her fear," Allred said according to the Daily Caller News Foundation's Mary Margaret Olohan.

Cuomo faces a growing number of sexual harassment allegations starting with former aide Lindsay Boylan, who alleged that the governor attempted to kiss her in his office, which he has denied.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cuomo has said he never touched anyone inappropriately and apologized to anyone he made feel uncomfortable in the workplace.

Allred is a high-profile, self-proclaimed feminist lawyer whose clients have included accusers of Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

Fox News' Marisa Schultz contributed to this report.