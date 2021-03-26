Cuomo accuser Lindsey Boylan's Jabba the Hutt comparison stuns social media

One of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment accusers on Thursday compared an embrace from him to being ravaged by the powerful, slug-like "Star Wars" character Jabba the Hutt.

"Just the good old office welcome to women in the governor’s office of New York," former Cuomo aide Lindsey Boylan tweeted with a photo of Jabba the Hutt squeezing a repulsed-looking Princess Leia.

CUOMO ACCUSER SLAMS NY GOV'S CLAIM HE MUST FOLLOW 'RULES' AND INVESTIGATE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST HIM

Ana Liss, who has also accused Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, echoed the notion that Cuomo is monsterlike in the comment section of Boylan’s tweet.

"TFW he’s approaching your desk," she posted next to an image of a glass of water shaking as a dinosaur from the movie "Jurassic Park" stomps nearby.

Boylan, 36, has alleged that Cuomo, 63, subjected her to harassment that included kissing her "on the lips" as she left a meeting in his Manhattan office in 2018.

Allegations by Boylan, who is now a Democratic candidate for Manhattan borough president, triggered allegations from other female accusers, including his current aide Alyssa McGrath, 33.

McGrath alleges Cuomo harassed her by peering down her blouse and commenting on her necklace, among other incidents. An unidentified aide has also accused Cuomo of groping her breast in the New York State Executive Mansion.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In "Star Wars," Jabba the Hutt was one of the galaxy’s most notorious gangsters, with far-reaching influence in the criminal world and political circles.

A rep for Cuomo didn’t immediately return a request for comment Thursday. Boylan also didn’t return a request for comment.